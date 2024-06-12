KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Work on SR 108 to cause delays prior to full closures

June 12, 2024 8:04AM PDT
Share
Photo created by KXRO

Travelers using State Route 108 near Kamilche can expect weekday one-way alternating traffic. 

Crews will work at three separate locations between milepost 9.4 and 7.6 near West Hurley Waldrip Road.

Each weekday Monday, June 17 to Tuesday, July 3

  • One-way alternating traffic 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Travelers are encouraged to add more time to their travels to help prevent delays.

This is preliminary work leading up to three total closures of the highway during July and August.

The first total closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. Monday, July 8 to 8 a.m. Monday, July 22 between West Hurley Waldrip Road and Eich Road.

The work is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing efforts to remove barriers to fish.

Travelers will see a lot of other roadwork around the Olympic Peninsula this summer. Sign up email updates on state highways in Mason and Grays Harbor counties. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Sounds Like The RadioZach Top (New Artist, Debut Single)
11:57pm
ShamelessGarth Brooks
11:53pm
Wild Flowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
11:49pm
Cowboy SongsGeorge Birge
11:46pm
80'S MercedesMaren Morris
11:42pm
View Full Playlist