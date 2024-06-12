Work on SR 108 to cause delays prior to full closures

Travelers using State Route 108 near Kamilche can expect weekday one-way alternating traffic.

Crews will work at three separate locations between milepost 9.4 and 7.6 near West Hurley Waldrip Road.

Each weekday Monday, June 17 to Tuesday, July 3

One-way alternating traffic 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Travelers are encouraged to add more time to their travels to help prevent delays.

This is preliminary work leading up to three total closures of the highway during July and August.

The first total closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. Monday, July 8 to 8 a.m. Monday, July 22 between West Hurley Waldrip Road and Eich Road.

The work is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing efforts to remove barriers to fish.

Travelers will see a lot of other roadwork around the Olympic Peninsula this summer. Sign up email updates on state highways in Mason and Grays Harbor counties. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.