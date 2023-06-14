Work finishes on Willapa Hills Trail bridge

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) announced the completion of the Littell Bridge over the Willapa Hills Trail.

The new bridge gives trail-goers a safe crossing over State Route 6 (SR 6) as they explore the long-distance trail on foot, bike or horseback.

The community is invited to come to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 23.

Following the ribbon cutting, the public is invited to enjoy the beauty of the Willapa Hills Trail with Lewis County Community Trails at its annual Ride the Willapa event on June 24.

The new bridge was built to address safety concerns at the intersection of the trail and SR 6. The old intersection required users to navigate a crossing that was at the same grade as the highway in an area with limited sight distance.

Now, trail-goers have an overpass, so they don’t have to pause their journey to look for traffic.

With completion of this project, the trail is usable from its eastmost trailhead in Chehalis and westward heading towards Raymond.

Parks hosted public meetings and invited trail users to weigh in on bridge designs, aesthetics and alignments. Together, the group decided on a weathering steel bridge with a concrete surface that curves over the highway. The design of the bridge also pays homage to the local area.

The concrete on the bridge piers is stamped with the word “Littell” to recognize the unincorporated community in Lewis County where the bridge is located.

Parks would also like to thank the residents who neighbor the trail for their patience throughout the construction process and the Lewis County Community Trails for their support of the project and their continued stewardship of the Willapa Hills Trail.

Willapa Hills Trail Bridge Ribbon Cutting ceremony

When: June 23 at 3 p.m.

Getting there: Park at the Adna Trailhead and bike one mile to the ribbon cutting

Willapa Hills Trail – Adna Trailhead

Chehalis, WA 98532

About the Willapa Hills Trail

The Willapa Hills Trail is one of five long-distance trails managed by Parks. It is 56 miles long and relatively flat. The trail is a key segment in the cross-state trail network that spans from the Idaho border to the shores of Willapa Bay. The Willapa Hills Trail represents the western segment of the overall system.