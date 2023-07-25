Woman wearing only t-shirt after breaking into home arrested

A 50-year-old Montesano woman was still in custody as of this morning after breaking into an occupied home in Aberdeen late Saturday night.

According to Aberdeen Police, on Saturday just before midnight, the woman was charged after forcing her way into the home in the 1200-block of Fairfield while the residents were still inside.

Reports state that when one of the residents went downstairs, she saw the suspect in the living room wearing only a t-shirt.

Another resident confronted the woman, who had begun putting on clothing from the house, fleeing the home with the stolen clothing and other items.

As Aberdeen Officers responded and started checking the area for the suspect, they say that their investigation found that the woman is believed to have also attempted to enter another home in the neighborhood just prior.

Aberdeen K9 Officer Pearsall and K9 Mac responded in addition to an operator from the Aberdeen Police drone team in an attempt to locate the suspect, and after around 20 minutes the woman was located by the K9 a couple blocks away, hiding between two vehicles in the back of a home.

The woman was taken into custody without further incident and booked into Grays Harbor County Jail for residential burglary.