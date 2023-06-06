KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Witnesses sough in East County railroad fire investigation

June 6, 2023 8:50AM PDT
Photo from East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue

An investigation is underway following a suspicious fire on local railroad tracks.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a fire that occurred on June 3, 2023 in East County.

Photo from Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office

According to officials, the report came in at 3pm on Saturday and deputies arrived on scene to find a train trestle that runs parallel to SR 12 was on fire, with heavy smoke that covered the nearby roadway.  

The fire was approximately 5 foot by 5 foot in size at that time.  

Photo from East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue

East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue arrived on scene and were able to extinguish the fire.  

The department said that the fire was contained to the tracks and a small 10×10 area of brush below the train trestle. 

The trestle was damaged by the incident and will need repairs before train traffic will be able to continue in that area.  

GHSO says that the fire is believed to be suspicious and is being investigated as an Arson.  

No suspects are in custody at this time.  

The Sheriff’s Office will be working with the Puget Sound & Pacific Railroad to investigate.  

Anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of this incident or knows more about the fire is asked to call Grays Harbor Dispatch at 360-533-8765 and reference case number 23-12441.

