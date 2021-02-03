Wishkah Valley water outage rescheduled for Feb. 12
After postponing a planned water outage, as to not interfere with the restart of the Wishkah Valley School, the City of Aberdeen has rescheduled the outage for this month.
The Aberdeen Public Works Department issued a notice that the scheduled water outage will occur between 7:00 AM and 1:00 PM on Friday, February 12, 2021 for City of Aberdeen water customers in the Wishkah Valley between Squirrel Road and Baretich Road.
This will impact residents on water system between Squirrel Road and Baretich Road, 10 total miles of the Wishkah Road.
Any City of Aberdeen water customers in that area will see the outage as crews make repairs to a water main leak.
Customers may experience low water pressure or a complete outage as crews drain the main, make the repair, then refill the main.