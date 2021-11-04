Wishkah Valley School Board looking to fill a vacancy
The Wishkah Valley School District has announced that they are now accepting applications from qualified individuals from District #4 to fill a seat on their school board.
District #4 represents the central part of the district, running along the Wishkah Rd from just above the Wishkah Valley Community Church to the school, including the West Wishkah Rd, and leading north through the valley.
WVSD Boundary Maps
More information, including maps, are available at www.wishkah.org under the Board drop-down.
Applications may be picked up at the district office during normal business hours or found online.
Applications should be mailed to:
Mr. Don Hay, Superintendent
Wishkah Valley School District
4640 Wishkah Road
Aberdeen, WA 98520
The Board holds monthly regular meetings the fourth Thursday of every month. The public is welcomed to come and hear these meetings.
Meeting agendas are posted online at wishkah.org under the drop-down, Board.