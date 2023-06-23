Winterhalder/Ureste named as GHC Athletes of the Year

Grays Harbor College Athletics recently selected their 2022-23 Athletes of the Year.

Renaeh Ureste, coming to the college out of Seattle, was named as the top Female Athlete. Ureste won a national title at the NCWA Women’s Wrestling Championships. Along the way she was the NW Conference Champion, took first place at the Washington State Collegiates, and won the NCWA Freestyle National Invite.

She was a runner up at the Pacific University Mike Clock and Spokane Opens and she had 13 pins this season. Ureste also earned Academic All-American status with her 3.67 GPA.

For the men, baseball player Ian Winterhalder was picked as top male athlete. Winterhalder was recently selected to the NWAC All-Confrence team.

The Sophomore pitcher out of Murray, UT led the team in batting average (.343), slugging percentage (.536), RBI’s (28), hits (48), and runs (36). He picked up 4 wins on the mound with 53 strikeouts.

Also recognized was Freshman Storm Edwards, out of Calgary, AB Canada, for being the Scholar Athlete of the Year. She maintained a 4.0 GPA while competing with the women’s softball team.