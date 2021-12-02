Winterfest/Ho Ho Hoquiam events this weekend
The holiday season will be throughout Aberdeen and Hoquiam this weekend with coinciding events.
In Aberdeen, Winterfest returns on Saturday, December 4th, 2021.
The day will start with Breakfast with Santa Claus at Game Day Sports Bar & Grill as Santa will be sitting by the fireplace and residents can get their picture taken for free by Moyer Multi Media LLC. Those photos will be posted to Facebook.
A Holiday Market will be held in the D & R Event Center on the corner of Heron and I St. from 10 – 3.
The Gingerbread House Competition returns this year as well, with musicians Amanda Ransom and Tyler Marchese performing inside the former Wiitamaki’s Jewelry building on I and Wishkah Streets.
A number of other events will be occurring in correspondence with Winterfest.
In Hoquiam, the official Ho Ho Hoquiam event will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021, although some activities are starting today.
The Hoquiam Business Association purchased commemorative ornaments and distributed them throughout businesses, and starting Dec. 2nd you can follow the HBA Facebook page for clues to collect them as they are available.
The two lucky shoppers who collect the ornaments marked with a gold star will receive a holiday gift basket courtesy of the Hoquiam businesses.
On Saturday, families can get their picture with both Santa Claus and the Grinch from 1:00-3:00 PM at Harbor Bead, 220 5th St, Hoquiam and 4:00-6:00 PM at the 7th St. Theatre, 313 7th St, Hoquiam.
Visitors are asked to bring their own camera.
A number of local businesses will participate in holiday events, including Harbor Bead who will be having vendors, and The Grill Sgt. who will have coffee and hot cocoa to purchase for anyone wanting to stroll down town and see the lights and business Christmas trees.
Capping off Ho Ho Hoquiam will be the movie “The Christmas Story” at the 7th Street Theatre starting at 7:30, with the Hoquiam choir and band performing in front of the theatre between 6-7:30p.