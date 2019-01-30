Winners of the Coach Purse from Ladies Night! Cal & Holly Evans with the Luceman, winners of the Coach Purse from Ladies Night. Luceman got to visit with the winners of the Coach Purse from Ladies Night at Quinault Beach Resort and Casino! Big thanks to Color Tyme for providing the prize! CONGRATS CAL & HOLLY! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Bacon, the film, by Rick Moyer Keith Urban in concert at the WA State Fair! Win Tickets to see Dierks Bentley on Free Ticket Friday 1-25-18! The First Trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is Here! Ray Kahler & Joy Dorsch Talk Musicale! The Olson Band Release New Single & Video