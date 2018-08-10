Win Toby Keith Tickets with Free Ticket Friday!

Should’ve Been A Cowboy Tour XXV presented by Ford F-Series

Reserved Concert Seating – $70 – $95*

Concert tickets include Washington State Fair gate admission, a $14 value.

Ticket required for children 2 years of age and older.

Pre-Show Party – $45 (does not include concert or Fair gate admission)

Start the night off right at the official Pre-Show Party! Includes dinner, music and prizes, plus a chance to win a front row seat upgrade. Details and tickets

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

The familiar maxim of the triple threat – singer, songwriter, entertainer – doesn’t begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the modern era’s most complete self-directed hit makers. From the moment Toby’s debut single “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” shot up the charts to become his first No. 1, the engine driving everything else has been the music. He writes it. He arranges and produces it. And he releases it on his own record label, Show Dog Nashville. At the core is his songwriting, as recognized in his 2015 induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in New York City.