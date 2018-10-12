Win Tickets To See NOT one BUT two Eric Church Shows on Free Ticket Friday 10-19-18

Eric Church returns to the Pacific Northwest Live at The Gorge Next Summer on Friday June 28th & Saturday June 29th 2019!
Eric promises a different concert experience each night!
And KIX 95.3 Wants you to experience it ALL!!
YOU can WIN tickets to not ONE, but BOTH Shows! AND you can win em’ before they go on sale with Kix 95.3’s Free Ticket Friday!
Listen to the Kix 95.3 morning show with The Luceman & Logan at 7:50 & 8:50 on Free Ticket Friday, October 19th when they tell you to text in, text in the code word “Desperate” to the kix text line at 360-537-0953!
If your text is the 95th one we receive with the code word, we’ll call you live on the air!
Answer the phone by saying “Hey Kix 95.3! I’m Desperate to See Eric Church 2 nights in a row at the Gorge!” and YOU WIN!!