Win Tickets To See Jon Pardi With Free Ticket Friday!
April 7, 2023 1:57PM PDT
Who’s ready to party with Jon Pardi?! Jon Pardi brings his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour to the Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett on Saturday October 28th With Special guests: Midland, Ella Langley, & DJ Highmax! And YOU could WIN tickets this Friday with FREE TICKET FRIDAY!!
It’s Easy just listen to the Luceman in the Morning this Friday at 6:50, 7:50, and 8:50 during the Kix 95.3 Morning show, when we tell you to text us, text in the code word
HEART
To 360-537-0953 If your text is the 95th text with the code word in it, we’ll call your name out live on the air! If you call us back within 95 seconds, you win tickets to Jon Pardi! To purchase tickets now just click HERE!!
You can also win in the afternoon with Rick Moyer at 4:40 and 5:40!
