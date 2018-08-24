Win Tickets to Jamey Johnson at The WA State Fair next Free Ticket Friday 8/31/18

Jamey Johnson Takes the stage on Saturday Sept. 8th at The WA State Fair right after the rodeo! It’s The Dancin’ in the Dirt Party!! And you can win tickets with Free Ticket Friday!!

Check out the video to Jamey Johnson’s “In Color” And find out how to win below!

Listen to the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman and Logan on Friday at 6:50 & 7:50 am and on the afternoon show with Rick Moyer Today (8/24/18) at 4:50 & 5:50 pm!

When we tell you to text in, Text in the Code word “ Dollar ” to the kix text line 360-537-0953!

If yours is the 95th text we receive, We’ll call you live on the air! Answer the phone by saying “ Hey Kix 95.3! I want to Dance in the Dirt With Jamey Johnson! ” YOU WIN!!

Tickets are for the Dancin’ in the Dirt party with Jamey Johnson ONLY & do NOT include rodeo admission. Must be 18 or older to win.

Need to purchase rodeo tickets or buy tickets to see Jamey Johnson? Just click HERE!