Win Russell Dickerson Tickets On Free Ticket Friday!

RUSSELL DICKERSON

The little details always mean the most. Familiar pleasantries exchanged between neighbors, the taste of freshly brewed sweet tea, the brush of a fall breeze, and the buzz of a bug zapper after dark remind Russell Dickerson of home. The multiplatinum Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist transposes those small pleasures into hummable and heartfelt country anthems uplifted by pop energy on his second full-length album, Southern Symphony [Triple Tigers].

The record reflects every side of his personality—from the loving husband, self-proclaimed “regular dude,” and now dad at home to the boisterous and bold presence beloved by millions on stage. Russell tells his story like never before through eloquent songcraft and airtight playing.

“I live in Nashville now, but I grew up in Union City, Tennessee,” he says. “I’ll always carry my hometown with me. I’ll never forget all of those experiences from my childhood. In a sense, they raised me. Southern Symphony displays all of the pictures that made Russell Dickerson into Russell Dickerson!”

Audiences already know Russell Dickerson very well as a prolific songwriter and powerhouse showman. In 2017, his gold-certified full-length debut, Yours, bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and #1 on the Emerging Artists Chart. Not to mention, it yielded three consecutive #1 smashes, including the double-platinum “Yours” (christened “One of the hottest wedding songs of the year” by The Knot), the platinum “Blue Tacoma,” and platinum “Every Little Thing.” Nominations followed at the Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards. Among many highlights in 2020, he received a nod in the category of “Best New Male Artist of the Year” at the ACM. Plus, he has electrified audiences on tour with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker, Lady A, and Kane Brown in addition to bringing the “RD Party” to sold out venues everywhere as a headliner. Attracting a fervent following on social media (fondly referred to as “RD Fam”), he launched his own YouTube show, “This Is Russ,” bringing viewers deeper into his world.

NIKO MOON

RCA Nashville breakthrough recording artist Niko Moon kicked off 2021 by topping multiple charts with his Platinum-selling debut single “GOOD TIME.” With more than 250 million on-demand streams, “GOOD TIME” helped catapult Moon to No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and has been lauded as “a bottle-passin’ campfire daydream” (Tennessean), solidifying the genre-defying entertainer’s reputation as “One of the most genuine and creative artists in country music right now” (THINK Country Music). Born in Tyler, TX, Moon relocated to Douglasville, GA at age 10, equal distance from hip-hop hub Atlanta and country breeding ground Newnan, GA, inspiring his artful persona: a mix of hooky melodies, shrewd wordplay and edgy, electronic beats. With five songwriting No. 1 hits (Zac Brown Band’s “Loving You Easy,” “Homegrown,” “Beautiful Drug,” “Keep Me In Mind,” and “Heavy Is The Head”) plus co-pen credits on singles by Dierks Bentley and Ashley Monroe, among others, Moon continues to turn heads and has been named an artist to watch by CMT, Amazon Music, MusicRow, NY Country Swag, and more. He is currently self-producing his debut full-length project alongside longtime collaborator and friend Joshua Murty.