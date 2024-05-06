KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Win Riley Green Tickets This Friday with Free Ticket Friday

May 6, 2024 10:02AM PDT
Riley Green Poster provided by Live Nation

Riley Green’s “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” Tour makes a stop in Everett at the Angel of the Winds Arena on Friday May 17th at 7:30pm with Special Guests Tracy Lawerence and Ella Langley! And you can WIN your way there with Free Ticket Friday, this Friday May 10th!

For your chance to win tickets just listen to the Kix 95.3 Morning Show at 6:50, 7:50, & 8:50 with The Luceman in the morning!    And Rick Moyer in the afternoon at 4:20 and 5:20 pm.  when we tell you to text in, be the 95th Text with your name, city and the code words: Damn Good Day To Leave

If your text is the 95th text we receive with the codewords in it, we will call out your name live on the air and you’ll then have 95 seconds to call us back and claim your Riley Green tickets!!!  Good luck! 

To purchase tickets just click  HERE!

