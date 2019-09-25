Win Kenny Chesney Tickets Before YOU can buy them!
Tuesday October 1st through Friday October 4th is Chillaxification week on Kix 95.3!!
In honor of Kenny Chesney tickets going on Sale Friday October 4th, Kix 95.3 is giving away tickets before you can buy them!
All you have to do is grab the Chill Words that win right here and text them in when we tell you to! Listen to The Luceman & Logan in the morning at 6:50 and 7:50 am and to Rick Moyer in the afternoon at 5:50 pm.
If your text is the 95th one we receive we’ll call you live on the air! If we call you, answer the phone by saying:
“Hey Kix 95.3 I wanna Chillax with Kenny Chesney this summer!”
do that and YOU WIN!!
Here are the Chill words that win!
Tuesday Oct. 1st 6:50 am chill word is: Calm
7:5o am chill word is: Breather
5:50 pm chill word is: Lazy
Wednesday Oct. 2nd 6:50 am chill word is: Relax
7:50 am chill word is: Unwind
5:50 pm chill word is: Rest
Thursday Oct. 3rd 6:50 am chill word is: Slow
7:50 am chill word is: Lounge
5:50 pm chill word is: Sunbathe
Friday Oct. 4th 6:50 am chill word is: Soothe
7:50 am chill word is: Quiet
5:50 pm chill word is: Cool
Tickets Sales Begin Friday, October 4th! Get your tickets HERE!
Can’t wait!! Then use this Special Radio only Presale code on October 3rd!
Pre-Sale Code is: CHILL