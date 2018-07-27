Win Florida Georgia Line Tickets Next Free Ticket Friday!

That’s Right! Florida Georgia Line Brings their high energy show to the WA State Fair on Sunday September 2nd With opener Morgan Wallen!! You can win tickets to the show with Free Ticket Friday This Friday August 3rd!

Just listen to The Luceman & Logan on Free Ticket Friday at 7:50 & 8:50! When they tell you to text in, Text in the Code word “ Simple ” to the Kix text line at 360-537-0953! If your text is the 95th Text, Luceman & Logan will call you up live on the air answer the phone by saying “ Hey Kix 95.3 I wanna go See Florida Georgia Line! ” Do that, AND you WIN!!

Need to buy tickets? Then just click HERE!

Get ready for a big night of country music when The Washington State Fair welcomes Country Duo Florida Georgia Line with special guest Morgan Wallen. FGL’s Platinum-certified musical evolution, DIG YOUR ROOTS, propelled the history-making duo to number one on the all-genre Billboard Artist 100 and Country Albums charts. Continuing the epic momentum, the album has delivered three consecutive number one smashes – the 3X PLATINUM-certified lead single “H.O.L.Y.” (Number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 18 straight weeks), Platinum-certified hits “May We All” (featuring Tim McGraw) and “God, Your Mama, And Me” (featuring Backstreet Boys).

Since their breakout in 2012, FGL has earned prestigious honors from the AMA, ACM Awards, CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards and CMT Music Awards. Their previous BMLG Records releases – two times platinum debut HERE’S TO THE GOOD TIMES and Platinum ANYTHING GOES – have attributed to sales surpassing 30 million tracks and more than 4.2 million albums worldwide.

Morgan Wallen, grew up in Appalachia, and moved to Nashville in July 2015, not sure what he would find, but convinced that he should at least give his dreams a legitimate shot. Less than a year later, he’d already been signed to Big Loud Records, recorded some initial tracks with producer Joey Moi (Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen) and hit the road on his first radio promotion tour.

His mother signed him up to audition for NBC’s The Voice, convinced that he’d do well. Wallen had no idea what to expect – he’d never seen the show – but he was chosen by Usher and was later stolen by Adam Levine. The last song he performed during his run, a cover of Florida Georgia Line’s “Stay,” helped him steer him toward his creative destiny.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Visit www.thefair.com and join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Prices are $160, $145 and $95 and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on The Fair website, http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/florida-georgia-line-2018 or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office, 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. on most Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $3 per ticket service fee.

Pre-Show Party

Concert ticket holders who want to start the party early, can purchase tickets to the pre-show party. Join fellow fans in the VIP tent just inside the Gold Gate for fun, food and prizes before Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen take the stage. Tickets are $43 each and do not include concert tickets. The price includes a catered dinner by The Vault Catering, one complimentary beverage and a dessert bar. Enjoy a fun atmosphere a party DJ, music, games, prizes and a no-host bar. A commemorative VIP lanyard and buttons are included in the cost. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. All pre-show party ticketholders will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a front row seat upgrade for two! Guests must be present when announced at 6 p.m. to win. Artist will NOT make an appearance at the party. Pre-show party DOES NOT include admission to the concert or Fair. Separate ticket required for Fair and Grandstand entrance.

For more information, visit http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/florida-georgia-line-pre-show-party.

