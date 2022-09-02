Win Dierks Bentley Tickets On Free Ticket Friday!

Dierks Bentley brings his “Beers On Me Tour” To the Washington Sate Fair on Thursday Sept. 15th and you could win tickets on Free Ticket Friday Sept. 9th! Just listen to the Kix 95.3 Morning Show at 6:50, 7:50, & 8:50 for your chance to WIN! when The Luceman tells you to text in, be the 95th Text with your name, city and the code words:

ABOUT THE ARTIST

To date, the Arizona native has scored 18 Number Ones like “What Was I Thinkin’,” “I Hold On” and “Black” and 13 Grammy nominations. He’s built a reputation as both a dedicated family man and a forever-young drifter, put in millions of miles on headlining tours and taken the fearless stylistic detours of a truly authentic artist.

With The Mountain, Bentley continues that journey, taking more chances and pulling inspiration from the twisted peaks surrounding a tiny town in Colorado – as well as the uphill battles his fans face every day. Unified by themes of positivity and presence, 13 new tracks range in style from textured rock to acoustic folk, feeling both rooted and expansive at the same time. And in the end, Bentley reaches a new creative high.

The Mountain’s story begins in the Rocky Mountain resort town of Telluride, Colorado, which every summer plays host to a celebrated bluegrass festival. Owing to his well-documented love of the genre, Bentley has attended the festival multiple times over the years, always making a point to slow down and tune back in to the world around him. But after performing on the festival’s main stage in 2017, the idyllic surroundings became more than a much-needed getaway.

“I found myself there, constantly reaching for my guitar,” he says. “It was like a gravitational pull. That town and those people just make you want to be creative, I couldn’t describe it. I was like ‘How do I tell everyone in Nashville this is what I want to write about?’ I realized I couldn’t bring it back, so I had to take everyone out there.”