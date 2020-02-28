WIN Chris Young Tickets Before They Go On Sale Next Free Ticket Friday!
That’s right!!! Chris Young is coming to the White River Amphitheatre on Saturday June 13th with his “Town Ain’t Big Enough” World Tour featuring special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith! AND you can WIN tickets with Kix 95.3’s FREE TICKET FRIDAYS!
Listen to Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman & Logan On Friday March 6th at 6:50, 7:50, & 8:50 in the morning and at 4:50 and 5:50 in the Afternoon with Rick Moyer for your cue to text in! When we tell you to, text in the special Chris Young code word
“RAISED“
to 360-537-0953, if your text is the 95th one we receive with the code word in it, We’ll call you live on the air, answer the phone by saying
“Hey Kix 95.3! I wanna see Chris Young!”
YOU WIN!
Tickets go on Sale March 6th at 10 am! To purchase tickets just click HERE!