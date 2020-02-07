      Weather Alert

WIN Brad Paisley tickets this Valentines day for Free Ticket Friday!

Feb 7, 2020 @ 3:33pm
BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs onstage during iHeartCountry Live presented by Citi MasterPass at iHeartRadio Theater on November 11, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Brad Paisley is back this May Live at the Gorge on Saturday May 23rd!  AND you can WIN tickets this Valentines Day with  Kix 95.3’s FREE TICKET FRIDAY!

Listen to the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman & Logan On Friday February 14th at 6:50, 7:50, & 8:50 when we tell you to,  text in the special Brad Paisley code word “ALIVE” to 360-537-0953, if your text is the 95th one we receive with the code word in it, The Luceman and Logan will call you live on the air, answer the phone by saying “Hey Kix 95.3! I wanna see Brad Paisley at the Gorge!”  Do that and YOU WIN!

Tickets are on sale now, get your’s by clicking HERE!

 

