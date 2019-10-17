Win a Valentines Date With Blake Next Free Ticket Friday!
TISHOMINGO, OK - SEPTEMBER 30: Blake Shelton performs during a free Opry style concert on Main Street outside of new restaurant and bar, Ole Red, opened by Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Partners on September 30, 2017 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc)
Blake Shelton just announced his “Friends & Hero’s 2020” Tour And YOU could WIN tickets before you buy em’!
Blake Kicks off the tour in the Northwest with his 2nd date on the tour being Friday February 14th 2020 at the Tacoma Dome! Yes, Valentines Day!!
Win a Valentines Date with Blake on Free Ticket Friday October 25th! Listen to the Luceman and Logan at 6:50, 7:50, & 8:50 in the Morning and again with Rick Moyer in the afternoon at 5:50!
When we tell you to text in, Text us the Code word:
HELLRIGHT
To the Kix text line 360-537-0953 If your text is the 95th one we get and has the Code word in it, We’ll call you live on the air, Answer the phone by Saying
“Hey Kix 95.3! Hell Right I want a Valentines Date with Blake”
Say it and you WIN!!
Kix 95.3’s Free Ticket Friday, Valentines Date With Blake on Friday October 25th! Tickets go on sale for this show at 10 am you can purchase Tickets by clicking HERE!
Wanna buy your tickets early!? Kix 95.3 listeners can purchase their tickets two days early on Wednesday October 23rd by using the codework HELLRIGHT at this LINK!