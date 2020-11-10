Willapa Medical Clinic closed until further notice; access to Willapa Harbor Hospital limited
In a COVID-19 update shared from Willapa Harbor Hospital, they say that both sides of Willapa Medical Clinic are closed.
They tell residents that the clinic will reopen when we can be confident that it is safe for our patients to return.
In addition, and out of an abundance of caution, the hospital is not allowing visitors to enter the hospital facility.
Officials will be contacting patients seen at Willapa Medical Clinic within the past 7-10 days.
If you visited Willapa Medical Clinic within that time period, per the CDC guidelines, your exposure risk is still low.
While it is a policy to require employees to always wear a mask when caring for patients, they encourage any who are interested in testing, or who have symptoms, to be tested.
“As we receive more information we will update you. COVID-19 is a difficult challenge for our community but we will overcome it. “
We encourage everyone to do your part to slow the spread of this disease by following all CDC guidelines.
“We appreciate the opportunity to care for our community with compassion and excellence every day. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
The exact details of how COVID has caused the sudden closures is unknown.