Willaby and Falls Creek campgrounds reopening dates announced

June 28, 2024 8:21AM PDT
Following the removal of hazard trees, officials at Olympic National Forest announced the opening dates for Willaby and Falls Creek Campgrounds.

  • Falls Creek Campground, located along South Shore Road near the Quinault Ranger Station, is scheduled to open on July 4 at 11 a.m.
  • Willaby Campground, located along South Shore Road southwest of the Lake Quinault Lodge, is scheduled to open on July 8 at 11 a.m.

Reservations for both campgrounds are available as of today.

Campers can check availability, amenities, and make reservations by going to www.recreation.gov and entering the campground name into the search bar at the top of the page.

While making a reservation is the best way to ensure you have a place to stay while visiting Quinault, Falls Creek Campground also has ten first-come, first-serve campsites that are not listed on Recreation.gov.

“I grew up camping in the area, I know how meaningful these experiences can be,” said Katie McGillvray, Recreation Management Specialist for the forest, “We’re very excited to have campers back at Willaby and Falls Creek”.

Both campgrounds did not re-open after seasonal closures in 2023 due to annual risk assessments identifying several hazardous trees that posed a high risk to camper safety.

Olympic National Forest staff consulted with the Quinault Indian Nation and worked with contract personnel to reopen the campgrounds in a safe and legally compliant manner.

Campers are encouraged to check the Olympic National Forest’s website for more information, current alerts, and conditions.

Olympic National Forest encourages the public to recreate responsibly and follow Leave No Trace principles when visiting the Forest. For more information.

