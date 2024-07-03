KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Wildfire Advisory Working Group forming in Pacific County

July 3, 2024 6:30AM PDT
Share
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency logo owned by Pacific Count

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency was previously granted a $103,000.00 Community Wildfire Defense Grant (CWDG) to develop a Community Wildfire Protection Plan. 

They said that the grant and the planning process are a continuation of a process that began 4 years ago to develop a plan to address an ever-increasing threat from wildfire across Pacific County.

They say this is evidenced by the Chinook Complex Wildfire that burned 120 acres in the Chinook area in November of 2022. 

Bintel Incorporated was selected to build the plan with a cost of $72,482.  

PCEMA says that step one of the process will be forming a Wildfire Advisory Working Group made up of representatives from local communities, fire authorities, and state agencies responsible for forest management. 

“Bintel will facilitate a unified and achievable strategy between multiple agencies that will speed progress and increase success. “

The working group will use input from multiple local agencies:

  • Fire Protection Districts and Fire Departments 
  • Sheriff’s Departments 
  • County-level response resources 
  • Community Representatives 
  • State, County and City Parks, and Recreation Offices 

PCEMA is also actively seeking individuals from the public with an interest in being a part of the Wildfire Advisory Working Group. 

If you are interested in being a part of this team, please reach out to PCEMA Director Scott McDougall at [email protected] or 360-875- 9338. 

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Good Ride CowboyGarth Brooks
11:58pm
Cowboys And AngelsDustin Lynch
11:55pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
11:51pm
Six Feet Under (Caliegh'S Song)Hardy
11:48pm
SpeechlessDan Shay
11:44pm
View Full Playlist