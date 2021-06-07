“Where the Wild Things Are” virtual event for Washington campers
WDFW – Where can campers go to experience amazing Washington wildlife? What should campers do once they get there to avoid causing harm? The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is partnering with Washington State Parks to host an online, interactive event at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, to answer these questions and more.
The hour-long event will be broadcast live from the campground at Millersylvania State Park and cover topics applicable to campers statewide:
- State Parks and WDFW ADA-accessible facilities with exceptional wildlife viewing prospects.
- Campfire safety tips to avoid devastating impacts to people and habitat.
- Clean camp best practices to protect campers and wildlife.
“Whether you’re looking for a beach, mountain or Columbia River habitat experience, Washington State Parks and WDFW wildlife and water access areas offer amazing options for spending time in the wild,” said Larry Phillips, WDFW coastal regional director. “It’s a chance for new and expert campers to hone their camping adventures around both honoring and embracing time spent in nature.”
Pre-registration is not required, and attendees are encouraged to ask WDFW and State Parks staff for tips on planning and enjoying camping in areas with wildlife. “Where the wild things are: Camp Washington” participants should visit https://zoom.us/j/97200460736 just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 to take part. Links will also be available from WDFW homepage. Closed captioning will be available throughout the event. WDFW will make a post-event recording available on YouTube.
People can plan for their summer outdoor adventure by reserving a campsite on the State Parks website and explore trips to WDFW-managed wildlife areas and water access areas.
By actively managing lands, restoring habitats, and preserving wild places, WDFW serves as stewards for Washington’s natural places, protecting the state’s land and water for people, fish and wildlife.