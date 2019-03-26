What happens in a small town? Brantley Gilbert and wife expecting a daughter

ABC/Image Group LABrantley Gilbert and his wife Amber are about to be parents again.

People magazine reports that the couple is expecting their second child, a girl. She’ll join big brother Barrett Hardy-Clay, who’s 16 months old.

Amber and Brantley shared their gender reveal photos with People: They show the couple and Barrett pulling a string on a box above their heads, causing a shower of pink balloons, balls and confetti to rain down on them.

“Oh, I cried!” Brantley tells People about his reaction to the news. “I was so sure it was a boy. I wasn’t ready for it to be a little girl — and man, when it was! I just wanted a healthy, happy baby, but a little girl means a whole other deal.”

“I know I have so much to learn,” he adds. “You even diaper them differently, so I’m gonna be learning a whole lot of stuff from these books Amber reads — and I can’t wait!”

“I am just mush with Barrett,” he admits. “But I’m getting to where I’m okay letting him tough it out. I think a girl is going to be a whole new level of everything, and I’m ready. I already know she’s gonna own me, and that’s okay.”

Brantley says of fatherood, “There’s nothing like it, and as great as you think it’s going to be, it doesn’t come close to how it really is. To think it’s happening again is wild.”

