Weyerhaeuser workers on strike as of today, according to report

Sources tell KXRO that Weyerhaeuser workers, and members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Woodworkers union, are on strike as of today.

According to information shared to KXRO, the strike began at 12:01am this morning.

In a statement to workers from union leaders on a private Facebook group, and screenshotted for KXRO, an offer from Weyerhaeuser was presented on Monday, but it was not accepted.

The statement says that general wage increases were proposed, but at a level that was not acceptable.

We are told that there will be pickets at the Raymond sawmill gates and also some of the mainline woods roads headed into Weyerhaeuser land.

Negotiations are anticipated to continue this week.

We’ll have more information as this story develops.