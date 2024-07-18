Weyerhaeuser investing $1 million into Raymond to support community

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) announced a commitment to invest $1 million into Raymond through the company’s THRIVE program.

Through the program, Weyerhaeuser will make the investment over the next several years with significant input from elected officials, employees, nonprofits, local business leaders, and other community partners.

“Supporting our rural operating communities is fundamental to our long-term success at Weyerhaeuser,” says Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. “We’re excited to grow our positive impact in Raymond through the THRIVE program and help ensure all our communities remain great places to live, work, and do business for decades to come.”

The THRIVE program, first announced in November 2023, is part of a commitment for Weyerhaeuser to invest in rural communities where they have operations, over the next several years.

As part of the $5 million THRIVE investment, the company will work with partners — including businesses, nonprofits and governments — to support the community through grants and other types of funding and local engagement.

Their first THRIVE community, Zwolle, Louisiana, was announced last fall and the company says they have been working with leaders there to improve the town’s water infrastructure.

Raymond is the second community enrolled in the program, with five programs in total being part of THRIVE.

Weyerhaeuser says that potential opportunities in Raymond include workforce development, job training and youth education.

The company has owned timberland in Pacific County for more than 100 years and has operated a lumber mill in Raymond since the early 1930s. The company currently employs more than 300 people in the community and surrounding Willapa Hills region.

“We are honored and humbled to be selected as one of Weyerhaeuser’s first THRIVE communities,” says Dee Roberts, mayor of Raymond. “Weyerhaeuser’s roots run deep in Pacific County, and we’re excited to work together through this new partnership to help strengthen our community and region in the years to come.”

Weyerhaeuser’s THRIVE program is part of the company’s 3 by 30 Sustainability Ambition around rural communities and goes far beyond the financial investment.

In selected communities, Weyerhaeuser engages with local stakeholders to identify and prioritize the challenges to be addressed through long-term collaboration, investment and advocacy.

“Raymond has been an important community to Weyerhaeuser for a long time,” says Nancy Thompson, senior director of Advocacy and Philanthropy. “This is a great opportunity for us to give back, and we’re looking forward to sitting down with local leaders, listening to their ideas and coming up with a plan for how best to leverage our resources for the long-term benefit of the community and region.”

The three remaining THRIVE communities will be announced as they are selected, starting next year. Selected communities represent areas where Weyerhaeuser has a significant presence and a history of employee and leadership engagement; where there are opportunities to take advantage of external resources, such as federal or state infrastructure grants, to strengthen advocacy efforts; and where Weyerhaeuser can partner with other employers, nonprofits and community leaders to amplify efforts and impact on the ground.