      Weather Alert

Westport/Ocean Shores recreational salmon season closing Wednesday

Sep 7, 2021 @ 7:37am

The Westport & Ocean Shores recreational salmon seasons are coming to an end.

The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife issued a notice that the Marine Area 2 recreational salmon season is set to close on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, this closure is due to catch quotas for recreational coho in Marine Area 2 expected to be met by the end of the day today, Tuesday, September 7.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) approved a recreational chinook catch quota of 27,250 fish for 2021, similar to last year’s total. 

The PFMC, which establishes fishing seasons in ocean waters off the Pacific coast, also adopted a quota of 70,000 coho for this year’s recreational ocean fishery – an increase from last year’s coho quota of 26,500.

As of late August, WDFW lists in their Ocean quota report that those quotas were at 81% for coho and 63% for Chinook.

