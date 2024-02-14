Westport meeting scheduled as part of 2024 ocean salmon fishery process

The Pacific Fishery Management Council (Pacific Council) has begun its annual preseason management process for the 2024 ocean salmon fisheries.

As posted in the Federal Register, the council meetings are tentatively scheduled for March 5–11 (Fresno, CA) and April 6–11 (Seattle, WA) in 2024.

March 25–26, 2024: Three public hearings will be held to receive comments on the proposed 2024 ocean salmon fishery management alternatives adopted by the Pacific Council.

Public hearings focusing on Washington and California salmon fisheries will occur simultaneously on March 25, 2024 and the public hearing for Oregon salmon fisheries will occur on March 26, 2024.

Each public hearing will be state-specific and begin at 7 p.m.

The Washington and California public hearings are tentatively scheduled to be held in-person and occur in Westport, WA and Santa Rosa, CA.

The Oregon public hearing is scheduled to be held on-line.

Consult the Pacific Council’s website at http://www.pcouncil.org as the meeting date approaches to get the most current information, as the date, venue, and meeting format is subject to change. A summary of verbal comments heard at the hearings will be provided to the Pacific Council at its April meeting.

Written comments on the salmon management alternatives must be submitted through the Pacific Council’s e-portal ( https://pfmc.psmfc.org) and received by the public comment deadline which is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m., April 2, 2024, and prior to the start of the April 2024 Council meeting.

Verbal comments on the salmon management alternatives are accepted during the Council meeting consistent with the Council’s April 2024 agenda dates for salmon topics.

Information will be available on the Pacific Council’s website ( http://www.pcouncil.org) as the meeting dates approach.