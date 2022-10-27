Westport Marina Draft Modernization Plan now available for review

The Port of Grays Harbor has released their Draft Westport Marina Modernization Plan, and it is available for review.

In a release, the port states that the Westport Marina is the hub of tribal, commercial, charter and recreational fishing on Washington’s Coast, ranking 10th in the Nation for commercial seafood volume with more than 132 million pounds landed, and 19th in the nation for commercial seafood value landed at $71.5 million.

According to the port, the marina and its uplands support nearly 2,300 jobs and over $227 million in business revenue every year in Southwest Washington.

Over the past 9 months, Port staff have worked with consultant Moffatt & Nichol to develop the Westport Marina Modernization Plan.

The plan is said to lay out the strategic and phased modernization of the Westport Marina that will serve as a roadmap for redevelopment and reconfiguration over the next decade.

Funded in part by a grant from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB), the Plan meets the demands of the fleet, addresses the failing docks, improves electrical utilities, and places users in defined and appropriate slips throughout the marina.

Financial feasibility, accommodation of large commercial vessels, and preservation of existing assets were among the guiding factors in the creation of a new concept layout.

“The Draft Marina Modernization Plan is a critical planning document for the future of the Westport Marina,” commented Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Tom Quigg. “We thank Moffatt & Nichol, our Port staff, and all of the Marina stakeholders who have participated in this effort. We have a clear path forward to rebuild and rehabilitate the Westport Marina. A project of this scale will require all hands on deck for success. We look forward to working with our stakeholders and local, state and federal partners to make this concept a reality.”

“This is an exciting time for the Marina,” explained Westport Marina General Manager Molly Bold. “After a decade of foundational investments and improvements at the Marina, we are poised to address the most important piece of all, the floating dock infrastructure. We recognize the projects put forth in the Plan will impact every single boater at one phase or another, but these lasting infrastructure improvements will benefit our commercial, recreation, and charter fishermen for generations to come.”

The Plan is expected to be accepted by the Port Commission in December.

The Draft Plan is now available for review on the Port’s website, portofgraysharbor.com.