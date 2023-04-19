Westport accident sends two drivers to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital following a three-car accident in Westport.

The Washington State Patrol and South Beach Regional Fire Authority shared details from the accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon near the “Westport Y”.

According to the reports, a 77-year-old Pueblo West, CO woman was driving south on SR 105 at a high rate of speed when she crossed the center lane in front of two other vehicles heading north.

The woman’s 2015 Nissan Rogue struck a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by a 60-year-old Aberdeen man and a 2001 Honda Civic driven by a 55-year-old Aberdeen man.

All three vehicles were sent into the northbound ditch.

The SBRFA states that it appears that weather was a factor in the accident, and they asked drivers to slow down in unpredictable weather conditions.

The 77-year-old woman and the 55-year-old man were both taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital, in stable condition according to fire authorities.

The Colorado woman was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The WSP states the official cause as driving too fast for conditions.