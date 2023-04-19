KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Westport accident sends two drivers to hospital

April 19, 2023 6:27AM PDT
Share
Photo from SBRFA

Two people were taken to the hospital following a three-car accident in Westport.

The Washington State Patrol and South Beach Regional Fire Authority shared details from the accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon near the “Westport Y”.

According to the reports, a 77-year-old Pueblo West, CO woman was driving south on SR 105 at a high rate of speed when she crossed the center lane in front of two other vehicles heading north.

The woman’s 2015 Nissan Rogue struck a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by a 60-year-old Aberdeen man and a 2001 Honda Civic driven by a 55-year-old Aberdeen man. 

All three vehicles were sent into the northbound ditch.

The SBRFA states that it appears that weather was a factor in the accident, and they asked drivers to slow down in unpredictable weather conditions.

The 77-year-old woman and the 55-year-old man were both taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital, in stable condition according to fire authorities.

The Colorado woman was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The WSP states the official cause as driving too fast for conditions.

Most Popular Posts

1

Win Tickets To See Jon Pardi With Free Ticket Friday!
2

New data dashboard tracks overdose deaths by county
3

Washington salmon fishing seasons tentatively set for 2023-24
4

City of Aberdeen discuss vacant buildings; look at possible fees for them
5

Daytime delays and overnight closures of SR 6 April 17-21

Recently Played

HeartfirstKelsea Ballerini
11:59pm
Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
11:56pm
Before He CheatsCarrie Underwood
11:52pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
11:49pm
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
11:46pm
View Full Playlist