Had such a great time with Weston, a student at Montesano High School as he job shadowed me. We talked about being on the radio, what it’s like and how it works now. He asked a lot of questions about what I liked and didn’t like about my job and eventually I opened up the mic and let him talk with me on some fun topics. Good luck to you Weston on your career path, I hope you do well in radio, you certainly have the personality and drive to be an awesome radio personality!