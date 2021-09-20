Weekend transit service on hold until 2022
Grays Harbor Transit is looking to return weekend service already, but challenges have pushed it back until 2022.
In a statement from the local transit authority, they tell KXRO that the reduction in weekend routes will remain for at least a few more months.
They say that over the past year and a half they have been forced to make a number of changes “to ensure our rider and employee’s safety” and operations.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Grays Harbor Transit has successfully navigated each challenge, thanks to the dedication and flexibility of our employees and surrounding community.
We are all searching for the new normal as we head into another wave of the pandemic.”
GHT says that the reduction in service levels, including suspension of weekend service, ensured that they could provide safe and reliable service to the community.
While they say they are looking to bring back full-service levels, including weekends, as soon as possible, other factors have made that difficult.
While they had hoped to resume weekend service in July of thios year, that timeline had to be adjusted until September.
They say as they look again this month, staffing shortages with both Transit Operators and support staff are still not at their to pre-pandemic levels.
The new timeline for returning weekend service is January 3, 2022.
GHT is currently accepting applications for Transit Operators.
A full job description and application are available at www.ghtransit.com/jobs.
“GHT will train employees to obtain the required licensing, so prior transit operator experience is not required. We are looking for safe and reliable candidates to provide safe and reliable service to our Grays Harbor community.”