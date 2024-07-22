KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Weekend accidents take life/send multiple people to local hospitals

July 22, 2024 9:28AM PDT
Logo from Washington State Patrol

Two serious weekend accidents left one person dead and four people injured.

A 70-year-old Port Angeles man died following an accident at the start of the weekend outside McCleary.

According to a Washington State Patrol release, the man was driving his 2001 Honda CRV, stopped on SR 8 at SR 108 when he attempted to make a left turn. A motorhome driven by a 67-year-old Yelm woman attempted to change lanes to avoid the vehicle, striking it mid-turn.

The driver of the Honda died following the accident, he was reported deceased at  Summit Pacific Medical Center.

His name was withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Two people in the motorhome, including the driver and a 66-year-old Yelm resident, were both injured in the accident and taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center.

A second serious accident occurred on Saturday when a 63-year-old Aberdeen man was driving north on SR 105 in a 2000 Chevrolet Impala and attempted to make a left turn, striking a 77-year-old Grayland man in a 2004 Ford Mustang. The vehicles came to rest in the road and ditch, blocking the road during the response.

Both drivers were injured in the accident, with the Aberdeen man taken to St. Joseph Medical Center while the Grayland man was transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Failure to Yield was named as the cause of both accidents.

