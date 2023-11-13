Weekend accidents lead to death/multiple injuries

Two accidents over the weekend ended in a death and multiple injuries

Two people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Ocean City.

The Washington State Patrol shared that a 30-year-old Lakewood man was driving south on SR 109 at a high rate of speed and under the influence when he failed to negotiate a corner, hitting another vehicle head-on.

In their report, they say that their investigation shows that the Lakewood man was driving a 2015 Honda Accord when he struck a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban towing a trailer near 2nd Avenue in Ocean City.

A passenger in the Accord, a 32-year-old woman, was injured and transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.

In the Suburban, the 77-year-old Hoquiam driver was not injured, but his 88-year-old passenger, a Hoquiam woman, was also transported to the community hospital.

The driver was taken into custody following the accident for Vehicular Assault

All four people involved were reported to have been wearing their seatbelts.

While drugs or alcohol were believed to be involved, charges are pending.

———–

In a separate accident, a Grays Harbor resident died following a crash on I-90.

In a Washington State Patrol report they say that one person died and another was injured after they were thrown from a truck in a rollover crash Saturday on Interstate 90, outside of Sprague.

Their report states that a 42-year-old McCleary man was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra east on the interstate at about 12:30 pm when he drove off the road, striking two construction barrels.

The report stated that the driver then returned to the road, crossing both eastbound lanes before he drove into the median and rolled the pickup truck.

The driver and his passenger, another Grays Harbor resident, were thrown from the truck.

WSP said the passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.