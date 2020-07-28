Weddings & funerals get additional time before new restrictions go into place
New restrictions on weddings and funerals within Washington have been pushed back before they are implemented.
Last week, Governor Jay Inslee announced several rollbacks to Safe Start reopening activities in an effort to prevent runaway spread of COVID-19 in Washington.
Most changes go into effect on Thursday, July 30, although announced changes to wedding and funeral ceremonies have been given a few extra days,
Under the new guidance, ceremonies will remain permitted, but receptions are prohibited.
Any ceremonies must adhere to current guidance related to county they are located in; and for all phases, maximum indoor occupancy is 20%, or up to 30 people, whichever is less, as long as social distancing can be observed.
The changes, originally scheduled to go in effect August 6 to provide a grace period for events previously scheduled to take place or readjust their plans, are now scheduled to go in effect August 10, giving these an extra weekend.