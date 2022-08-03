      Weather Alert

Website upgrade for City of Montesano

Aug 3, 2022 @ 7:17am

The City of Montesano has rolled out their new website.

Councilmember Ian Cope spoke to KXRO recently and said that this was a needed improvement for the city.

The new site, still at CityofMontesano.com, is an upgrade over the previous design. It allows for easier access to mobile users. 

Cope said that this change was needed based on the previous build.

 

While still being populated, the new website features a community calendar and resources for someone already living in the city or those coming into Montesano and looking for news and information.

