Weather Delays for January 4, 2022
Aberdeen School District: Early Release schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 4. There will be no preschool, no after school program and athletic practices are canceled. Lunch will be grab-n-go.
Early Release Bell Schedule
-
- Miller Junior High – 11 a.m.
- Aberdeen High School – 11:15 a.m.
- Harbor Learning Center – 11:15 a.m.
- A.J. West – 11:45 a.m.
- McDermoth Elemetnary – 11:50 a.m.
- Robert Gray – 11:50 a.m.
- Stevens Elementary – 12:05 p.m.
- Central Park – 12:10 p.m.
Elma SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Mary M. Knight SD: 2 Hours Late. Some bus stops maybe modified.
Oakville SD: 2 Hours Late
Rochester SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation
Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late
