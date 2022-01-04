      Weather Alert

Weather Delays for January 4, 2022

Jan 4, 2022 @ 5:48am

Aberdeen School District:  Early Release schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 4. There will be no preschool, no after school program and athletic practices are canceled. Lunch will be grab-n-go.

Early Release Bell Schedule

    • Miller Junior High – 11 a.m.
    • Aberdeen High School – 11:15 a.m.
    • Harbor Learning Center – 11:15 a.m.
    • A.J. West – 11:45 a.m.
    • McDermoth Elemetnary  – 11:50 a.m.
    • Robert Gray – 11:50 a.m.
    • Stevens Elementary – 12:05 p.m.
    • Central Park – 12:10 p.m.

Elma SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Mary M. Knight SD: 2 Hours Late. Some bus stops maybe modified.

Oakville SD: 2 Hours Late

Rochester SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

Satsop SD: 2 Hours Late

 

