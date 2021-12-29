Weather Delays for December 29, 2021
Grays Harbor Transit: There will be no fixed route bus service today. Admin Office in Aberdeen is closed.
Pacific County Transit: No service until until January 3. Weather closure for Wednesday, training scheduled for Thursday, holiday closure on Friday.
Aberdeen School District: ASD5 Athletic Director John Crabb has announced that Aberdeen High School sporting events during Winter Break are canceled.
These include:
- Girls Wrestling on Wednesday, Dec. 29
- Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam Boys’ Basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 29,
- Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam Girls Basketball on Thursday, Dec. 30.