      Weather Alert

Weather Delays for December 29, 2021

Dec 29, 2021 @ 6:10am

Grays Harbor Transit: There will be no fixed route bus service today. Admin Office in Aberdeen is closed.

Pacific County Transit: No service until until January 3. Weather closure for Wednesday, training scheduled for Thursday, holiday closure on Friday.

 

 

Aberdeen School District: ASD5 Athletic Director John Crabb has announced that Aberdeen High School sporting events during Winter Break are canceled.

These include:

  • Girls Wrestling on Wednesday, Dec. 29
  • Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam Boys’ Basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 29,
  • Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam Girls Basketball on Thursday, Dec. 30.
