WDFW to hold virtual open house for coastal Washington
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind and WDFW Coastal Regional Director Larry Phillips will host a virtual open house from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, to discuss local topics, including razor clam seasons.
Susewind will be joined by Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau Executive Director Andi Day and Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips to discuss how razor clams play a role in regional tourism, outdoor recreation, and community culture. The event will include a short, live presentation and take written questions from the public about razor clams and other topics.
“We always have a lot going on with razor clams and it’s important to us that community members are able to engage with us on the topics that matter to them,” said Director Susewind. “We know that people in this region care about our work and we’re looking forward to having a chance to find out what’s on their minds – clams or otherwise.”
Director Susewind and Coastal Regional Director Phillips will also share updates on a number of other local and statewide issues.
Members of the public can watch and ask questions at the following link: zoom.us/j/93019728413.
The event will be recorded and posted to the department’s website afterward for those unable to attend.
This is the last in a series of regional virtual open houses this year from Director Susewind, who first began holding regional outreach events in 2018 as a way to increase two-way public engagement and provide updates on the department’s local activities.
WDFW’s coastal region spans Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pacific, Pierce, and Thurston counties.