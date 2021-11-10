WDFW stocking trout statewide in preparation of Black Friday fishing
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife say that they have recently been stocking local waters with trout in preparation for Black Friday fishing.
Thousands of large trout, averaging 15 to 16 inches in length and weighing up to 3 pounds, can be found in lakes throughout Washington as part of WDFW’s annual fall stocking efforts.
“Fall is a great time to get out and fish your local lakes, and a peaceful alternative to the chaos of Black Friday shopping,” said Steve Caromile, inland fish program manager with WDFW. “It’s also a fun way to get outdoors with family and friends and create some holiday memories.”
Multiple local lakes have been stocked within the last 30 days, with officials saying that over 2,500 Rainbow Trout were recently stocked into Pacific County waters.
In 2021, WDFW says that over 33,000 fish have been stocked within Grays Harbor and nearly 30,000 in Pacific County.
“We work hard to offer year-round opportunity at lakes across the state, and we hope everyone gets a chance to enjoy some of the great fall fishing on tap this year,” Caromile said.
For up-to-date stocking information this fall and throughout the year, anglers should follow the department’s weekly catchable trout stocking report at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants, where they can find reports on which lakes have been recently stocked.
See the Annual Statewide Hatchery Trout Stocking Plan for expected future plants.
Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2022, to participate.
Licenses can be purchased online at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, or at hundreds of license vendors across the state. For details on license vendor locations, visit the WDFW website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/dealers.