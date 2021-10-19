WDFW seeks applicants for Fishing Guide Advisory Group
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is looking for applicants to serve on a fishing guide advisory committee to provide input on broad fisheries and conservation issues as well as specific projects like guide logbook reporting.
The Fishing Guide Advisory Group was created in 2019 to engage guides from across Washington, increase communication and transparency in management, and provide feedback on critical fisheries management decisions that have impacts on the guide industry.
One of the group’s first tasks was to help consider and test reporting tools for the new guide logbook system, and this project continues to be a primary focus of the committee.
Committee members serve two-year terms and participate in up to four meetings annually, currently being held virtually.
Nominees should have a demonstrated commitment to respectful, productive dialogue and an ability to work with those who have differing perspectives.
Interested individuals can apply by sending the following information to Raquel Crosier at [email protected]:
- Candidate’s name, address, telephone number and email.
- Relevant experience and reasons for wanting to serve as a committee member.
- Any constituent groups represented or affiliated stakeholder groups.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Learn more about the advisory group, and see notes from previous meetings, at wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/fgag.
WDFW offers commercial licenses to game fish and food fish guides. Individuals and businesses with guide licenses can take clients fishing in freshwater in Washington.
More information about guide licenses can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/commercial/fishing-charter-guide-requirements.