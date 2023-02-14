WDFW seeking public comments on 2023-2024 hunting seasons

From Feb. 15 through March 27, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will accept written public comments on proposed rule changes to regulations for 2023-2024 hunting seasons.

Proposals included in this round of rulemaking include those related to landowner hunting permits, deer and elk special permits; hunting seasons, areas, and permit quotas for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat; and hunting seasons and regulations for migratory gamebirds.

“We encourage everyone interested in the upcoming hunting seasons to review the proposed changes and send us your feedback,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW Game Division Manager.

The rulemaking proposals and comment submission forms are available on the WDFW website.

Comments are accepted beginning Feb. 15. Written comments may also be submitted via postal mail to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife – Wildlife Program, PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.

WDFW will also accept public comments on the proposed recommendations at a public hearing on March 27.

Those interested in providing verbal comments during the virtual meeting should pre-register online. Pre-registration for public comment closes at 8 a.m. on March 26.

WDFW Director Kelly Susewind will issue a decision on the proposed recommendations shortly after the public hearing.