WDFW seeking information on 14 wildlife species
WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking updated information for 14 wildlife species as part of a periodic review of species that are state-listed as endangered, threatened, or sensitive.
WDFW will accept public comments through January 2023 on the 14 species, which include the Northern Spotted Owl, Western Snowy Plover, and the Marbled Murrelet.
Included in the list for future consideration are three species of sea turtles, five species of whales, sea otter, pygmy rabbit, fisher, yellow-billed cuckoo, and Columbia sharp-tailed grouse.
A full list of the species is available on WDFW’s website.
The comment period is part of a process to update status reports for each species and determine whether the species warrants its current listing designation or should be reclassified or delisted.
WDFW is specifically looking for information regarding:
- Species demographics
- Habitat conditions
- Threats and trends
- Conservation measures that have benefited the species
- New data collected since the last status review for the species
“Public input is an essential part of the periodic status review process,” said Taylor Cotten, WDFW conservation assessment manager. “Your input will help us assess the current classification of these species and whether a different status should be recommended.”
Following the status review, Department staff will brief the Fish and Wildlife Commission and any changes to species classification would be accomplished through public rule making process.
The public may submit written comments at via email to, or by mail to Taylor Cotten Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
Department staff will post updated status reports to WDFW’s website as they are completed.
WDFW will solicit additional public comment if it proposes to change a species’ status after concluding its review. Updated status reports on those species will be posted online as they are completed.
The public will be invited to comment on several more endangered, threatened, or sensitive species in the coming years as WDFW conducts reviews.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.
Tentative schedule to present findings to the Fish and Wildlife Commission:
|Species
|Date
|Western Snowy Plover
|2022
|Northern Spotted Owl
|2022
|Brown Pelican
|2022
|Streaked Horned Lark
|2022
|Killer Whale
|2022
|Taylor’s Checkerspot
|2022
|Columbia White Tailed Deer
|2022
|Bald Eagle
|2022
|Marbled Murrelett
|2022
|Canada Lynx
|2022
|White Pelican
|2022
|Peregrine Falcon
|2022
|Woodland Caribou
|2022
|Sandhill Crane
|2022