WDFW seeking comments on proposed recommendations for hunting contests
WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public comments on proposed recommendations for hunting contest and hunting restriction rules.
From June 17 through July 14, WDFW will accept written public comments on the proposed rule changes.
The proposals and comment forms will be posted on the department’s website.
The two proposals are related to hunting contests.
The first excludes species that do not have bag limits from hunting contests.
The second makes it illegal to participate in a hunting contest that the department has not permitted.
“We’ve heard from the public that they are concerned about holding certain contests, which award prizes to the person that kills the most animals,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “If the Commission approves the rule proposals, then these types of contests will no longer be permitted.”
These proposed changes only affect hunting contests and do not change general hunting regulations for species that have no bag limit, including but not limited to bobcats, coyotes, crows, foxes, or raccoons. Fishing contests and field trials are not affected by this proposed rule change.
“Six other states currently have some form of ban on wildlife killing contests,” Aoude added. “We remain committed to providing hunting opportunities that are consistent with the hunting community’s stewardship values.”
The public can submit written comments via email or mail to:
Wildlife Program
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
PO Box 43200
Olympia, WA 98504
The Commission, which sets policy for WDFW, will also accept public comments on the proposed recommendations at its July 30 – Aug. 1 webinar.
Final action by the Commission is scheduled at their Aug. 21 webinar.