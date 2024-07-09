KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

WDFW propose beaver rule changes; public comment open

July 9, 2024 7:34AM PDT
Share
Photo by Laura Rogers

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has filed a proposed rule to create a program that permits qualified individuals to relocate beavers involved in human-wildlife conflict as an alternative to lethal removal. 

The public is invited to submit comments about the proposed rule through Aug. 9.

If adopted, the proposal would revise Washington Administrative Code (WAC) Chapter 220-450 to create a beaver relocation permit program that identifies which beavers could be relocated, specifies the requirements for permittees, release sites, and conditions during temporary beaver captivity during relocation; and identifies any conditions under which the permit may be revoked.

A copy of the rule making proposal is available on WDFW’s website

The public can submit comments via web form, by email, by phone (855-925-2801, project code 7085), or by mailing written comments to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife ATTN: Wildlife Program, PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.

The rule is also undergoing a simultaneous State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) comment period; to view materials and submit comment for that process, visit WDFW’s SEPA webpage.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will accept public comments on the proposed rule change at a public hearing scheduled during the August Commission meeting. A decision is tentatively scheduled for the September meeting.

Information on how to register to provide comments during the meeting will be made available on the Commission Meeting webpage

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Everything I NeedChayce Beckham
8:49pm
Love You AgainChase Matthew / New Artist
8:47pm
The PainterCody Johnson
8:43pm
Bigger HousesDan Shay
8:39pm
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen / Ernest
8:36pm
View Full Playlist