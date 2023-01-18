WDFW Police ask for help to solve an elk poaching case in Grays Harbor

Fish and Wildlife Police Officers asked for information into the poaching of five cow elk shot and left to waste in Grays Harbor, south of Cosmopolis in an area known to some as the Ray Anderson.

Photos from the scene. WARNING: Dead animals visible

Forestry contractors working in the area first noticed one dead elk in a clearcut on Thursday, January 12th, and reported it to a WDFW Officer.

During an investigation, four additional cow elk were found within close proximity of each other and were determined to have been shot with a high-power rifle.

Officers believe this spree killing occurred sometime between Tuesday, January 10th, and Thursday, January 12th.

“Make no mistake, the person or persons responsible for this poaching are not hunters. They are criminals and we will do everything we can to hold them accountable,” said Sgt. Brian Alexander of WDFW Police.

If you have any information regarding this poaching case, you could be eligible for a cash reward or hunting bonus points.

To report any information on this incident:

Call 360-902-2936 and select Option 1, OR submit a report online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/enforcement/report OR send an email to [email protected].