KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

WDFW Police ask for help to solve an elk poaching case in Grays Harbor

January 18, 2023 8:28AM PST
Share
WDFW Police ask for help to solve an elk poaching case in Grays Harbor

Fish and Wildlife Police Officers asked for information into the poaching of five cow elk shot and left to waste in Grays Harbor, south of Cosmopolis in an area known to some as the Ray Anderson. 

Photos from the scene. WARNING: Dead animals visible

Forestry contractors working in the area first noticed one dead elk in a clearcut on Thursday, January 12th, and reported it to a WDFW Officer.

During an investigation, four additional cow elk were found within close proximity of each other and were determined to have been shot with a high-power rifle. 

Officers believe this spree killing occurred sometime between Tuesday, January 10th, and Thursday, January 12th.

“Make no mistake, the person or persons responsible for this poaching are not hunters. They are criminals and we will do everything we can to hold them accountable,” said Sgt. Brian Alexander of WDFW Police.

If you have any information regarding this poaching case, you could be eligible for a cash reward or hunting bonus points.

 

To report any information on this incident:

Call 360-902-2936 and select Option 1, OR submit a report online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/enforcement/report OR send an email to [email protected].

Most Popular Posts

1

Hank Williams Jr. Live at The White River Amphitheatre July 8 WIN Tickets This Friday On KIX 95.3
2

Amanda Ransom puts out a new EP
3

Aberdeen Music Booster Jazz Night and Auction coming up!
4

Stage West's "12 Incompetent Jurors" Premiers This Friday In Ocean Shores
5

Aberdeen City Council receive report on homeless camp costs

Recently Played

Ghost StoryCarrie Underwood
11:57pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
11:54pm
ParachuteChris Stapleton
11:50pm
Out In The MiddleZac Brown Band / Blake Shelton
11:47pm
Brown Eyes BabyKeith Urban
11:43pm
View Full Playlist