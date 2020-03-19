WDFW moving forward with clam dig after checking with state and local officials
WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish is moving forward with the clam dig that begins this weekend after checking with state and local officials.
WDFW says that they recognize that we are facing extraordinary times and they urge all Washington citizens to take extra precautions to keep yourself, your family, and the entire community of Washington healthy.
They say that travel at this time should be done with great deliberation for your health, and the health of the receiving community.
In the course of considering this dig, they say they consulted with county health officials in both Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties as well as the Washington Department of Health and the Governor’s office to determine if this clam opener should proceed.
Based on the determinations of local and state government, they will continue to offer this outdoor activity.
The WDFW asks that you follow DOH guidelines and do not travel if you are sick, someone in your household is sick, or you have conditions that put you at higher risk.
They also ask that even if you have symptoms or not, please practice good personal hygiene and maintain “social distancing” of at least six feet while on the beach.
In addition, they ask travelers to please recognize that small towns need the grocery stores to remain stocked for local residents, so be judicious in purchasing what is needed for your time at the beach.
Restaurants and bars are closed at this time, so please make sure you have brought the provisions you will need to enjoy your day.
We have more information on the upcoming dig at the link below.
Four day clam dig scheduled to begin March 20