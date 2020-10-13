WDFW invites public comment on spring black bear hunting seasons
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is taking comment on a proposed spring black bear season rule change by Oct. 29 and is asking the public to participate.
The proposed rules modify season dates, permit numbers in some areas, and removes two private timberland properties from the North Skagit hunt.
“We need your feedback on the proposed rule to better understand how the public feels about adjusting season dates and permit numbers in some areas,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “We’ll use this information to guide how we offer spring black bear opportunities in 2021.”
Follow the link to the survey to provide feedback by Oct. 29. The public can also submit written comments via email or mail to:
WDFW Rules Coordinator
PO Box 43200
Olympia, WA 98504-3200
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will host a public hearing for this rule update at their December 3-5 meeting. Visit the department’s website for more information on the proposed rule.